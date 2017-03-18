Kaweesi Assassination: Is a ‘Mafia State of Organized Crime’ the Reason for Unpunished Gruesome Murders in Uganda

KULAMBILO, Kampala, Uganda: As the assassination of the AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi dawned upon us, with some still in disbelief, I would like to start with sending my condolences to the family, relatives and friends of the deceased for their loss.

Democratic Party President Norbert Mao mentioned that Andrew Felix Kaweesi was a good man at heart. However, he went ahead and said that he was a ‘lap dog for the dirty players above.’ He acted on orders from his bosses to do what people hated him for. Much as he was liked for the good he did, he was, in likeliness, probably more hated than he was loved.

Dr. Kizza Besigye, during his interview with NBS, compared the late Kaweesi with the late Brig. Mayombo. Both were good people entangled in a mafia world they couldn’t escape and in the end, they have been swallowed up by the same.

He said that from his encounters with Kaweesi, though during hard times, he (Besigye) perceived him as a man of good conscience. He talked of a ‘mafia state of organized crime.’ One in which crime isn’t done by petty people, but by people with power and authority. Insinuating that this is a game of bloody politics!

No doubt the first step is to find out who was responsible for this murder. The thing is, it could be anyone! The former AIGP had made it his sort of thing to make enemies of Ugandans. He must’ve expected this to happen someday, probably not today! But he knew that among the many enemies he’d made, one would grow the proverbial balls and seek justice.

Ever heard of Karma? It can be understood as the natural spirit of justice. For those who haven’t heard of it, here’s an example: a man mocks one that suffers loss and goes unpunished, in return he suffers death or sometimes a fate worse than death. Yes, many have said Karma is a bitch, forgive the expression. But Karma is quite a bitch, true!

Many murders, committed in a manner similar to that seen yesterday, have gone unanswered. Muslim clerics were killed while going on about their business. Like it was yesterday, they were murdered by gunmen on motorcycles. Skilled killers that stayed long enough to confirm that their targets are neutralized. The system that the fallen AIGP had built wasn’t good with getting to the end of such cases. Sadly, it won’t be able to get his family justice.

Many times when asked about these cases, he was arrogant about it. He had claimed that these gruesome murders had been done within. It is no doubt that Kaweesi’s assasination, as he always claimed, might have been an inside job! The day before this, the AIGP was asked about the murders in Kaseese. He was quite himself with that as well and said that what happened there was justified.

The way in which Kaweesi had conducted business was very disrespectful. One can argue there was a degree of abuse of power to his methods. His addresses were made with a tad too much arrogance. He was allegedly accused of depriving children of fathers. A monk would’ve hated Kaweesi! The power had him get over himself and go on uncontrollable. He earned his assassination!

Point is, there are so many people that could be responsible for this, and it won’t be easy pointing one out. The killers seemed pretty professional, which makes everything a whole lot harder. Seeing as the man that was responsible for these investigations has been put down, how accurately can these investigations be done without proper co-ordination?

I don’t want to be misunderstood here, I am not rejoicing that Andrew Felix Kaweesi is dead (undeniably, there’re people that are). I only think he had this coming with the way he lived and managed his work. Nonetheless, he was a family man, hardworking and passionate about it. Much as his methods were harsh, the cause for doing his work was very much appreciated.

That aside, the country has lost a man of high rank, one that was key in the daily operations of the police here in Kampala and the country. He’s set a hard mark for his successor in the police command. Once again, I console the family for their loss and pray that God holds them through this tough time. May his soul REST IN PEACE.

