Local Football Fans Hooliganism and Violence Starts to bite as KCCA FC, Onduparaka gets UPL Fines

KCCA and Onduparaka Football Clubs will have to spend thousands of money from their treasury to pay fines for their fans sins on match days.

KCCA FC thrashed the Caterpillars 7-0 but the game had several stoppages as the two sets of fans engaged in physical bloody battles in the stands.

According to UPL findings, the fighting broke out in the 75th minute during the match after the home fans invaded their wounded visitors.

A different referee statement pins Onduparaka fans for two different accounts of causing stoppages in the KCCA FC and Police FC games.

Letters written to both clubs by Azam Uganda Premier League (UPL) CEO, Bainamani Bernard Bampaire indicate that both clubs have been allocated 400UAs about 400,000 Uganda shilling payable not later than Tuesday 14th March to the UPL Secretariat as fines.

Onduparaka case

Fans of Onduparaka FC exhibited a high level of indiscipline and hooliganism during the KCCA FC Vs Onduparaka FC match that was played on Saturday 25th February 2017 at Philip Omondi Stadium –Lugogo.

The fans (without point fingers at particular individual names) continuously threw objects on the field of play thus putting the safety of the 2nd Assistant Referee at risk.

For Onduparaka fans, Hooliganism is becoming a daily meal. The same has been reported by the Match Officials for the Police FC Vs Onduparaka FC match that was played three days later, on Tuesday 28th February 2017 at Philip Omondi Stadium.

“It’s reported that fans threw stones on the field of play which resulted into the match stopping for three minutes at the 78th minute. Accordingly, Onduparaka FC is hereby fined 400UAs for failing to prevail over their Fans.” The letter to the Onduparaka FC CEO by the UPL reads in part.

The letter dated 2nd March 2017 further reads “This decision has been made in the spirit of fighting hooliganism and violence which affects the League as a brand.”

KCCA FC’s case

The UPL based on the referees’ report to allocate fines to KCCA FC after their game against Onduparaka.

“Reference is made to the Referee’s report of the above mentioned match that was played on Saturday 25th February 2017 at Philip Omondi Stadium –Lugogo and witnesses from persons of authority that indicate that fighting broke out in the 75th minute during the match.”

The referees’ reports indicate that fans of the Lugogo based side provoked Onduparaka FC fans thus a fight erupting between the two groups forcing the referees to halt the game for one minute before play resumed.

Accordingly, KCCA FC is also fined 400UAs for failing to prevail over their fans.

Stern warning

The two clubs have consequently been strongly warned against further involvement of acts of hooliganism and violence tendencies by their fans.

If they do, then further and bigger sanctions will be ruled on them costing the clubs. “It should as well be noted that should such acts by the fans of the clubs in question re-occur, a harsher sanction will be given.” UPL letter warned.

In case of any re-occurrences of such violence and hooliganism acts UPL could decide next to redeem clubs points or bigger fines.

