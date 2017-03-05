Makerere University’s ‘Gender Identity Week’ to lead Dialogue On Issues Affecting Women

Makerere University has organised a week filled with activities to celebrate the international women’s day.

Dubbed the Gender Identity Week, the university’s school of women and gender studies, have lined up leading women leaders in the country to lead the dialogue in a number of issues affecting women.

Among topics up for discussion include women in leadership, family planning, ICT and gender, sexualization of the body, sexually abused women on kyeyo, social media and gender based violence among others.

Associate Prof Consolata Kabonesa, the Sida Gender Mainstreaming Project coordinator, said The Gender Identity Week will start on Monday March 6 till Saturday March 11.

On Monday will be the matching from Freedom Square at 8am before women activist Miria Matembe addresses participants on women and leadership.

On other days will be Dr Gorrette Nalwadda and feminism pioneer Rhoda Kalema, as well as Dr Sylvia Tamale who will discuss the sexualizing of the female body, among other presenters.

The event #genderidentityweek will be held at the School of Women and Gender studies at Makerere University

=============================================================== "The Investigator is Uganda’s First Online News Daily with the Latest in Investigative Crime, Politics, Business, Entertainment, Sports, Jobs, Opinions and Analysis. Contact Us on +256 701 120000, +256 772 097871 or WhatApp on +256 701 760099, Email: info@investigator.co.ug