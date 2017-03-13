Museveni’s war-friend Mama Chama Illegal Occupation of An Asian’s Property for 23 Years Rekindles Memories of Amin’s Shameful Grab of Indians’ Properties

In 1972, then Ugandan reigning president Idi Amin Dada ordered Asians too pack up and leave Uganda. They were to leave within 90 days only. And worse more, they were not supposed to sell any of their property let alone business before leaving the country.

The world was startled. But, the big man stood his ground. The Asians had to depart and they eventually did. After all, God had ‘directed’ Amin in a dream to ‘banish’ Asians from Uganda for ‘milking the cow (read Uganda) without giving it grass.”

Decades later, another man in Yoweri Kaguta Museveni emerged the president of Uganda and he undid the injustice that had been masterminded by Amin. The man-of-the-hat did not only invite the Asians back, but handed back their properties, which Amin had given to his cronies, to them as well.

What Museveni did earned him tremendous admiration from around the world. Nearly everyone described Museveni in colorful terms for giving effect to the right to own property.

Fast forward to today. Impunity and arrogance by one of the people who fought alongside the president is threatening to depict Museveni in Amin’s light—if it has not already. Malita Namayanja aka Mama Chama is Museveni’s war-friend whose criminal actions are painting the president in bad light.

A news report carried by one of the dailies today say Malita, an old woman of about 90 years, has been in illegal occupation of a storied house belonging to an Asian for two decades and three years now. The property is located along Namirembe road in the city center.

Such is the scale of impunity and arrogance which has been exhibited by Malita that even when court has on several occasions ordered her to relocate, the old woman has always rebelliously stayed put.

Efforts by bailiffs to carry out ejection of the old woman have always hit a dead end as well simply because no police officer let alone DPC wants to cross the path of Museveni’s friend by helping the application of such court directives.

Not even directives from the president telling the woman to leave have ever jolted Malita into leaving the property owned by Khatoon Hudda, according to the news report. She has on the contrary been telling all and sundry how it is the president himself who gifted her with the house in appreciation of her contribution to the war that brought him to power!

But while Malita herself accepted to leave in a consent judgment after receiving compensation of Ushs68m, the woman who is related to MP Theodore Ssekikuubo, has since taken the money and kept the property as well.

Much as the news piece reported that the military built a house for Mama Chama on the president’s instructions in order for her to relocate, she remains glued to Hudda’s property all the same.

As Malita holds on to the property, Hudda continues to miss out on rent that is believed to have accumulated to billions. Hudda is also being denied his constitutional right to own property.

And above all, Malita is cutting the image of a person who is untouchable going by the fact that no one in the law enforcement agencies seems to have what it takes to rein in on her criminality. For the time being, it seems, it is only the president who can prevail over his war-pal to leave Hudda’s property. When is that going to happen, it is for the president to tell. Museveni who spoke and Gen David Sejusa finally left the Mayor’s house can as well speak and Malita leave Hudda’s house.

=============================================================== "The Investigator is Uganda’s First Online News Daily with the Latest in Investigative Crime, Politics, Business, Entertainment, Sports, Jobs, Opinions and Analysis. Contact Us on +256 701 120000, +256 772 097871 or WhatApp on +256 701 760099, Email: info@investigator.co.ug