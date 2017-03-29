Retired Uganda Cranes Captain’s Teary Dossier to FUFA After Twelve Years International Football

Having played over 80 games for the Cranes, scoring over 30 goals for the team as a player and later on as captain, Geoffrey Massa announced his retirement Tuesday and handed in his retirement letter to FUFA on Wednesday 29th March 2017.

Massa, who is currently a free agent, tendered in his retirement letter putting a ceiling to his twelve-year career with the national team.

He scored the opening goal that led the Cranes to Africa cup of nations after 39 year absence.

With this letter, you would think Massa has fully achieved at all his Soccer fronts, but he says, “For now let me concentrate on club football as I pursue more dreams because football is my life.”

Geoffrey Massa’s letter in full

Retirement from the national football team (Cranes)

It is with immense pride that I announce my retirement from the national football team after representing the country for 12 years.

I have had an incredible career and I am thankful for each and every moment for my time with the Uganda Cranes. As a teenager, I fulfilled my childhood dream after making my debut against Ghana on September 4, 2005.

I feel very fortunate in that my career thereafter took me on a journey I could only have dreamed of.

Although I experienced a couple of low moments during my time with the Cranes, I feel very lucky to have experienced so many wonderful highlights over the course of my international football career.

I am proud to have played over 80 games for the Cranes, scored over 30 goals for the team but most important of all, to have captained the team to its first ever Africa Nations Cup appearance since 1978.

I will always look back with great pride at every time I represented my country from the LG Cup, through the CECAFA Challenge Cup tournaments, international friendly matches and several Nations / World Cup Qualifiers.

The experience of representing my country at the 2017 Nations Cup finals in Gabon was truly memorable, while the feeling after winning three CECAFA Challenge Cup titles and becoming the all-time Nations / World Cup qualifying top scorer with 14 goals, was quite satisfying.

I feel very fortunate to have had the career I have had with the Cranes, but one that would not have been entirely possible without the support of so many people.

Firstly and foremost, I would like to thank my parents, my beautiful wife and three children for all the support and guidance they offered me over the years.

Secondly, I would want to thank coaches Muhammed Abbas, Laszlo Csaba, Bobby Williamson and Micho Sredojevic, who believed in me and offered me the platform to reach my full potential.

I would also like to thank former FUFA President Lawrence Mulindwa, current President Eng. Moses Magogo and Coach Asuman Lubowa for the huge role they played in guiding me throughout my career.

When I look back over the years, I feel fortunate to have played alongside some outstanding players (past and present). I would want to particularly thank the former Uganda captains Ibrahim Sekagya and David Obua for helping me develop into the player I became.

For my current Cranes teammates, thank you for accepting me as your leader. I would also like to say a special thank you to the fans – those that supported and motivated me and even those that didn’t believe in me.

You all motivated me to improve every other year. I intend to continue with my football playing career at club level. I wish the national football team all the best in future.

I will always remain close to the team in any other capacity because football is my life.

For God and My Country.

Yours in Sports, Uganda Cranes Captain, Geoffrey Massa.

