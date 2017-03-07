Sports Investor Mujib Kasule Pins MTN over ‘Exploiting’ Image Rights of His Players for Money

KAMPALA, Uganda: The proprietor of Proline, a soccer outfit as well as football academy pinned the telecom firm yesterday morning before Justice Billy Kainamura of the commercial court.

The astute 37-year old businessman was testifying at the opening of the hearing of the case where he accuses MTN of arrogantly and illegally using the image rights of his soccer players to market their products.

The ex-Cranes player who turned out for KCC as well, says such breach of his copyright went on for two years until he called it enough and moved to court to have MTN pay for what he calls their illegal actions.

MTN’s attorneys of Kampala Associated advocates had sought to argue that Mujib is suing a wrong party since he transacted with Saatchi and Saatchi under a contract penned by the duo.

But Mujib rejected the suggestion, clarifying that he acted with Saatchi and Saatchi in its capacity as the advertising agency of the Telecom giant and with the full blessing and approval of the latter.

“I negotiated with MTN initially who then referred me to Saatchi and Saatchi to draft the necessary documentation,” Mujib clarified, but conceded that the agreement between him and Saatchi and Saatchi do not feature MTN anywhere.

All the same, it is cardinal law that where the principal has been disclosed an aggrieved party can sue it in place of an agent who acted on the principal’s behalf. In any case, much as MTN says Mujib contracted with Saatchi and Saatchi, the telecom firm does not refute the fact that it was the ultimate beneficiary of the contract.

By the way, Mujib does not fault MTN for using image rights of his players for the period they agreed to work together, but for the period after the expiry of the agreement.

Mujib also rejected suggestions by attorneys of the defendant to the effect that what he calls his soccer players are in fact players of the soccer governing body, FUFA.

Whereas he admitted that the players in question played for the Uganda Cranes, the witness refuted claims that it is FUFA which owned their image rights not him.

Not even the fact that the players are shown in the advert wearing the Cranes jersey was enough to stop Mujib from claiming to own image rights over them.

The MTN attorneys who had put up what appeared to be a brave face, lost it when Mujib disclosed that he is in possession of an agreement where each of the individual players ceded his image rights to him.

“I have the agreements with me. I can produce them even tomorrow if this honorable court wants them produced” said the young man, who convinced Man United former sensational defender, Rio Ferdinand, to come down to this dusty republic.

At this juncture, the lawyers for MTN excused themselves from further cross examination of Mujib. “I ask for an adjournment to seek further instructions before I can resume with cross examination of the witness,” MTN’s lawyers pleaded with Justice Kainamura who sanctioned the plea, pushing the case to May 29 and June 6.

