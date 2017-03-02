Take it or Leave it, AUPL Player of February is Young man Allan Okello of KCCA FC

Heading into March, it’s prudent we bring to the fore some match statistical moments of the month of February in the Azam Uganda Premier League.

After resumption of the league’s second round, a series of games on match days have been played and results posted.

Nonetheless, match day 18 gave the second round the biggest two highlights so far. A 7-0 score never witnessed in years, and the first hat-trick of the season. All happened in a single game.

KCCA FC’s 7-0 win and young man Allan Okello’s hat-trick against the Holla Caterpillars of Onduparaka determined the February, if not the season’s awards.

“Biggest win or biggest Defeat;” a soccer extremist put the investigator website to task on which is which, but all was well after-all Okello had scored a hat-trick.

You could also have your bets live and vote on the February AUPL Player winner but for three goals in the match, Okello takes it home.

Coach Mike Mutebi’s side receives award for the team of February on the Azam league. Of course don’t forget that they in the same month sailed past Angola Club De Agusto enroute of the CAF club Champions league preliminary round.

The headlines after KCCA verses Onduparaka game read like this, ‘KCCA FC have SCHOOLED Team Onduparaka,’ ‘KCCA FC put seven past Onduparaka’ and then, ’18-year Okello nets first league hat-trick.’

These were all to stress that KCCA was the best, Onduparaka the worst side, and Okello the player for the month on February.

It was fair, square and clear that in that highly tense but superbly entertaining game played at Phillip Omondi Stadium on a chilly Saturday, that February accolades would be determined.

The teenager Allan had within just 10 minutes on his senior team debut proved that his inclusion was worth.

He powered the ball into the roof after Onduparaka failed to defend Muzamir Mutyaba’s corner for his and KCCA FC’s first goal of the day. Then he scored another and another.

Okello did more than scoring a hat-trick on Saturday; he was involved in four of the seven goals KCCA FC scored.

The Lugogo based team match player ratings put Okello at 93%. Experienced Robert Ssentongo rated at a small 7% after 55 votes cast.

That win took the league holders to 38 points, four clear on the log with a game in hand against The Saints at the Champions Stadium in Matugga tomorrow.

We haven’t said it but Betway Onduparaka passes for the worst team of February in the league. We don’t deserve to be crucified on the bigger than Jesus Christ’s cross on this fact.

Around the same month, Villa, Express, URA JMC, Saints and Vipers have struggled to score match points.

Well, going into March, and match Day-19 the games continue tomorrow Friday 3rd March 2017 with two matches to be played and two on Saturday 4th March 2017.

Friday AUPL 3rd March Fixtures

The Saints FC Vs KCCA FC,

Champions Stadium-Matugga

4:00 pm

Live on Azam TV

BUL FC Vs Vipers SC,

Kakindu Stadium-Jinja

4:30pm

Sat 4th March

Proline FC Vs SC Villa,

P.Omondi Stadium-Lugogo

4:00pm

Sadolin Paints FC Vs Bright Stars FC,

M.N. Stadium-Namboole

4:00pm

