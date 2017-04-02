DP Wrangles: What Are the Likely Impacts of the Tension on the Fortunes of the Uganda’s Oldest Political Party?

Just what are the likely impacts of the tension in the Democratic Party on the fortunes of the Uganda’s oldest political party?

Well Makerere University Political Science Don Prof. Ndebesa Mwambutsya says any attempt to gag dissenting voices in the party, is likely to have disastrous consequences.

Prof. Mwambutshya predicts that the bad DP group led by MP Betty Namboze is likely to emerge victorious in this row.

Via NBS

