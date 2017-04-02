DP Wrangles: What Are the Likely Impacts of the Tension on the Fortunes of the Uganda’s Oldest Political Party?

MP Betty Namboze and Nobert Mao
MP Betty Namboze and Nobert Mao

Just what are the likely impacts of the tension in the Democratic Party on the fortunes of the Uganda’s oldest political party?

Well Makerere University Political Science Don Prof. Ndebesa Mwambutsya says any attempt to gag dissenting voices in the party, is likely to have disastrous consequences.

Prof. Mwambutshya predicts that the bad DP group led by MP Betty Namboze is likely to emerge victorious in this row.

  • Gold Ruyondo

    ,I was afriend IIn this case of supremacy Mao will end up the loser not because he is a poor leader but his greatest crime is he is not a muganda!

    I know what am talking about,because I was great confidant of Tiberio Atwoma Okeny,Iwas near the latet Curthbert Obwangor,Anthony Ocaya.Leander Komackech is stewal alive.