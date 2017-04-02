Finally: Government Kowtows to Workers’ Poohoo to have Dr. Sam Lyomoki Thrown out of Parliament

Kampala, Uganda: The final blow to former Uganda Medical Workers Union (UMWA) General Secretary and Confederation of Free Trade Union (COFTU) boss, Dr. Sam Lyomoki seems eminent.

Last month we wrote in this investigative online that the brawl and rift that had gone from bad to worse was threatening to tear apart COFTU.

Apart from the embattle Lyomoki losing scores of unions affiliated to his COFTU to the rival camp National Organisation of Trade Unions (NOTU), the time we can reveal is now ripe for the embattled workers’ MP to lose his seat in Parliament.

The Investigator has exclusively learnt that government has finally heeded to the petition from the workers’ body and decided to act. In a letter dated 31st March 2017, Ref: LEI45/232/14 written by the Martin Wandera, the Registrar Labor Union in the Ministry of Gender, Labor and Social Development, government effected the decision of the Uganda Medical Workers Union that threw out Dr. Sam Lyomoki as General Secretary.

“Reference is made to your letter, Ref: UMWU;ADM/11/3/17 dated 29th March 2017 notifying us of the change of officers and Trustees in your Union that was effected by the Extra- ordinary Delegates conference sitting on 25th March 2017,” wrote Wandera.

“This is to inform you that pursuant to Section 42 (3) of the Labour Unions Act, 2006, the following have been registered as officials of the Uganda Medical Workers Union:” added Wandera.

The names of UMWU officers are; Wedunga Charles (National Chairman), Obote Amos (National Vice Chairman), Sanya Aggrey (General Secretary), Wesonga Paul – Deputy Secretary General, Nakayita Milly- National Treasurer, Asire Millington – Organization and Education Secretary and Katayebwa Rose – Assistant Organizing and Education Secretary.

Others are; Okello Venturing – Secretary for Dispute Settlement and Welfare, Acia Sabastian – Deputy Secretary for Dispute Settlement and Welfare, Gosa Lovisa – Secretary for Women, Nanyonga Florence – Assistant Secretary Women Affairs, Musinguzi Arch Paul – Secretary Nurses and Midwifery, Obata Millington – Secretary for Allied Health Profession, Bukenya Anthony -Secretary for Non – Medical workers, and Dr. Owobushobozi John – Secretary for Medical and Dental Practioners.

The government through the Gender ministry also approved Kyahurwa Patrick, Okwir Denis and Muhimbura Geoffrey as Trustees. Wandera in his two page communication addressed to the Uganda Medical Workers Union also opted five persons to be co-opted to NEC, the top organ of UMWU.

These five include Harry Mpewo as Sub regional coordinator Midwest, Fidel Nirangire for southwest sub region, Mweteyo Robert as Assistant coordinator southwest, Mali John as Regional coordinator and Owonda Jude as regional coordinator central.

In simple terms, the electorate that sent Dr. Lyomoki to the August House has now been mandated to recall him since he no longer represents them. Speaking to the Investigator on Saturday the General Secretary National Organisation of Trade Unions (NOTU) Christopher Werikhe noted the letter from government marked the end of Dr. Lyomoki’s reign as workers MP.

“All along he has been fighting others. Now what he has been doing to others is happening to him. We have called him for talks, he has remained defiant. The next option is to call him back from Parliament,” said Werihke.

As if that is not enough, Lyomoki’s woes are far from over. He is set to appear in Court on Monday (April 3 2017) over contempt of court. In a ruling made on 16th November 2011 following a suite (No. 208 of 2008) filed by Apollo Nyangasi and Doreen Nyangoma, Justice V.F. Kibuuka Musoke ruled that Lyomoki was illegally holding two positions of general secretary Ugandan Medical Workers Union Secretary General COFTU. Kibuuka ordered that Lyomoki reliquinshes one, something that he has not obliged too.

In the new suit file by the current general secretary UMWU, Aggrey Sanya under Misc, Application No. 81 of 2017 of the High Court Division of Uganda, Sanya is demanding that Lyomoki be arrested for defying court orders made by Justice Kibuuka. Sanya contends that though court ordered that Lyomoki reliquenshes one post in 30 days after the judgement was made in November, 2011, he has continued to draw two salaries. They are demanding that Lyomoki also refunds all the monies he has been receiving which amounts to over a billion shillings.

NOTU Secretary General Christopher Werihke told the Investigator that Dr. Sam Lyomoki will have to pay a huge price. ‘Now so far almost all his COFTU members have left and affiliated to NOTU. As I speak he has just about five (5) members left. The majority have joined NOTU.

These five include the unions headed by his relatives such as the University Union headed by one Isaac Magola his blood brother, a lecturer at MUBS that is not a member to any union, Uganda Microfinance Union headed by one Kimbugwe a sub county chief in Kibuuku, then the Parastatal Union headed by a one Katoko who works with URA and is not a member of the Union since URA doesn’t allow unions, then the science union headed by Keno Robert who is a close clansman to Lyomoki. The last one is Agro-farm headed by Nelson Wafana an accounts clerk with Medical workers Union.

Lyomoki reacts

Lyomoki has remained adamant and still insists he is the General Secretary of UMWU. “Those are just street boys bought by NOTU to confuse us. COFTU is still very strong. We shall challenge them in court,” boasted Lyomoki. He said a bunch of street thugs cannot dislodge him as general secretary Uganda Medical Workers Union.

