Kaweesi Murder: Detained Cop Suspect Decries Faked-up Charges to Connect Him, Report Threats to His Life

KAMPALA, Uganda: A Detective Sergeant attached to Jjeza Police Station in Mpigi District and the very first suspect detained in regard to the callous murder of AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi has accused his bosses of faking evidence against him before demanding for unconditional release.

The Investigator can exclusively report how D/SGT Enock Twesigye wraps his accusation in a letter to the Uganda Police Force Legal Director titled; “Illegal detention vide PSU 148/2013. Arrested on 18th March 2017, a day after Kaweesi, his bodyguard and driver’s murder at Kulambiro on the 17th, Twesigye has since been lined as one of the top suspects in the heartless homicide.

He was first detained at Mpigi police station before being transferred to Police Standards Unit (PSU) headquarters in Bukoto. His dirges are that at Bukoto, he was instead quizzed about his role in the slain city businessman Wilberforce Noah Wamala murder related investigations, all in a bid to connect the 2012 murder to that of Kaweesi, with a view of implicating him and others in the former.

“At Bukoto, I was made to make a statement having been given a checklist of questions all surrounding the callous murder of the Late city business tycoon Wilberforce Wamala who was murdered in cold blood on 3rd February 2012 along with his Shamba boy Sadique Mugerwa,” writes Twesigye, adding that surprisingly, also the prime suspect/witness, Hassim Ssali’s murder in Bukasa police cells was raised in the same interrogations.

“I helped in arresting Ssali, who later died in Bukasa cells under unclear circumstances… and this was after he had made a confession, naming his accomplices who were arrested and later released on police bond.” In a letter also copied to President Museveni and police boss Gen. Kale Kayihura, Twesigye maintains his arrest is meant to divert the Kaweesi murder investigations since the two don’t add up.

Twesigye further claims his life is in danger since the Wamala widow, Elizabeth Kigozi Wamala has always without a sensible challenge, claimed that some police officers were involved in her husband’s murder. He believes such police officers could be behind his illegal detention in a bid to sacrifice him by twisting the Kaweesi murder to fit the connection to that of Wamala.

“I am in fear of my life especially for being detained under threats of connecting me to such series of murders instead of being protected as a state witness, considering my participation and a lead role I played.” He prays that he be released from the illegal detention which has seen him in police cells two over two weeks without being produced to court or released on bond.

Since Kaweesi’s murder, several detective sources have been heard struggling to connect the Kulambiro fatal incident to that of Wamala, basing on the fact that the fallen top cop was highly suspected to have a hand. It is not clear whether the perpetrators of this angle are trying to save the fallen cop’s face even in death, or it’s a bid to save those other cops involved and still at large.

=============================================================== "The Investigator is Uganda’s First Online News Daily with the Latest in Investigative Crime, Politics, Business, Entertainment, Sports, Jobs, Opinions and Analysis. Contact Us on +256 701 120000, +256 772 097871 or WhatApp on +256 701 760099, Email: info@investigator.co.ug