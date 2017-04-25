Norbert Mao Vows to throw Suspended Mukono legislator Betty Nambooze Out of DP

‘As long am still the President of the Democratic Party, I will not allow tribalistic politics,’ Norbert Mao, DP president vowed on Tuesday.

Speaking during a press conference in Kampala Mao warned that those destined to align the Democratic Party into tribalistic lines will be shown the exit and thrown out after being ‘crushed’.

Speaking tough after the weekend blocking of a rally by a faction of the party leaders, in Masaka district, Mao warned Betty Nambooze (Mukono Municipality MP) and Vice President for Buganda Region to desist from dividing the party along tribal lines. “I will not allow Nambooze and her factions to divide DP. It is not true that only one tribe has led DP to where it is today. All other tribes have played a role. Those who feel they cannot stick along the party rules, guidelines and constitution should quit and go where they belong,” said Mao.

The statements come at a time when scores of DP leaders including Nambooze and Medard Lubega Ssegona (Busiro East) are battling injuries following a clash with anti- riot police in Masaka at the weekend.

Police blocked the Nambooze planned DP rally at Tropical Inn Hotel in Masaka. Nambooze was first blocked at Lukaya before she sneaked her way into Masaka where she was smoked out with teargas leaving her head exposed to rubber bullet injuries later.

She is currently recuperating at a medical facility in Kampala. The Investigator established that the firebrand and motor-mouthed legislator underwent a head scan today as her condition is still being monitored. But doctors at the medical facility intimated to The Investigator that apart from the pain she is experiencing, she is out of danger. “We are still monitoring her condition but may discharge any moment,” said the facility doctor on condition of anonymity.

Mao accused Nambooze, Sseggona and Masaka Municipality MP Mathius Mpuuga of trying to divide DP along tribal lines, something he vowed to crash.

He noted that Nambooze and other Baganda politicians appear determined to get rid of him.

According to Nambooze, DP cannot thrive when Mao is still the president.

Nambooze is currently facing a three month suspension from the party activities after she was suspended by the party’s disciplinary committee for similar subversive actions. The National Executive committee suspended Nambooze for defying the party president, Nobert Mao.

The motion to suspend Ms Nambooze, was moved by the DP youth vice chairman and seconded by a one Ritah Nakyanzi, also a member of the youth league

A committee has been set up to investigate Nambooze’s conduct and behaviour as she sits aside for the next three months.

Among the 30 NEC members who attended the meeting, 22 voted to suspend Nambooze, four moved out of meeting in protest against the motion, and one person disagreed with her suspension while three abstained. Those who moved out include the mayor of Makindye Division Ali Nganda Mulyanyama, Paul Kakande, Sam Muyizzi.

