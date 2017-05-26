Applauded: Investigators’ Stanley Ndawula gets a nod as he is Recognized for Journalist of the Month

KAMPALA, Uganda: One good turn deserves another, is an old, popular adage. And this is what seems to be to our very own, Founder, Editorial Director and CEO at the Investigator, Stanley Ndawula Ndugu.

The Ugandans at Heart (UAH) social forums, the most followed Facebook sites with over 400,000 followers, administered by Abbey Kibirige Semuwemba, nominated Ndawula as the journalist of the month of May 2017.

In a post that Semuwemba separately posted on UAH Stereo and UAH Community walls, he said; “I nominate Mr. Stanley Ndawula of the Investigator as the journalist of the month. I’m not here to fast-track him to some kind of Sainthood status but his article on the Mayor of Kamwenge, Byamukama, may turn out to be a turning point in the history of police torture in Uganda.”

“I applaud his investigative skills. I don’t think the enormity of this devastating story was fully understood immediately till when other major newspapers, and of course social media picked it up.” He added; “And unfortunately, it’s far from over, as we continue to read several stories of people that have been tortured while in police custody, especially Nalufenya and Naggalama detention centers.”

In his remarks, Kibirige Semuwemba also advised the Investigator to think a bit more ‘like journalists and make points early in articles,’ then support it later. “As it is, a person must read quite a lot to get to the point and most people, alas, are lazy when it comes to reading. It is better to make your point in the first paragraph, and then eliminate everything but the information that supports your point,” he observed.

A two decade experienced journalist, Stanley co-founded the Investigator on March 12th 2013 after resigning from Namanve based Red Pepper. In his latest series of Crime Infiltrated Police Records (CIP Records) Part seven, Ndawula on May 10th 2017 broke the story of tortured Kamwenge mayor with pictorial evidence.

The story titled; CIP Records P.VII: State of Horror as Brutally Tortured Kamwenge Mayor is Discovered Rotting in Nakasero Hospital, which carried Byamukama’s nasty graphic pictures went viral before it attracted the mainstream media, Human Rights Commission and Parliament’s attention.

Semuwemba’s suggestion of Ndawula’s nomination attracted an overwhelming 100% approval from the forums’ members, some of who suggested that the finest Uganda’s crime reporter be nominated for the Journalist of the year 2017. Reads the responces: Ntensibe Kibla: I second the nomination, work well done. Ahmed Musaazi: I support the nomination of one of our own.

Godfrey Iga: I agree with you captain, Muwanga Lutaaya: He deserves it. Wreyford Adams: Oh he is Kawa, seconded. Badru Kakungulu: Indeed, Semujju Geoffrey: Declared, Gordon Andrew: Always ahead, job well-done, Ahmed Kyeyune: You are right, Chwa Rubombora: Seconded, Were Wilshere Peter: I picked interest in the investigator also so I support the nomination.

Speaking about his nomination and approval from UAH Forums, Ndawula said he was humbled by the voluntary move by Semuwemba and the UAH family. “I believe in such moves and will always respect and uphold this recognition. I always see people filling forms to be considered for awards. I am happy mine was a surprise.” He said Investigator is not about to stop reporting what the powers that be hate to hear or desist the public consumption, even with open intimidations and gagging.

