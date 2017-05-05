Ban Lift Cries: President Museveni to meet Uganda Metal Scrap Dealers and Exporters

KAMPALA, Uganda. After several efforts to have their grievances regarding the ban on exportation of metals lifted, the Uganda Scrap Metal Dealers and Exporters Association (USMDEA) are finally set to meet the President, the Investigator can reveal.

The spirits of members who are numbering in thousands are in high gear after they got wind from the President’s protocol desk that they are now set to meet the ‘Big man’. During our visit at the Association head offices in Mengo, the executives were in a closed preparatory meeting over the impending State House meet. The USMDEA’s membership is over 10,000. They are however yet to agree on a number of issues to address the president.

Among the key issues of the association is to help the scrap and metal dealers conduct their trade legally. This follows reports of complaints by utility firms that their products are facing severe vandalism and leading to huge losses due to scrap dealers.

James Kato, the Chairperson Uganda Scrap Metal dealers and Exporters Association revealed that they can’t wait to have an audience with the President to air out their challenges.

The Investigator established that despite the ban imposed on exportation of nonferrous scrap by government over a decade ago, reports of vandalism of utility properties has continued to rise with Umeme, the power firm losing revenue estimated in billions due to vandalism.

James Kato said they (scrap dealers) are hugely affected by the ban and added that they had petitioned President Museveni to reverse the ban.

Trade Minister Amelia Kyambadde said the issue of scrap dealers meeting has all along been on table adding that some sections had hitherto met the President who urged them to unite and work as a group.

Uganda banned the cross-border trade on nonferrous materials in 2009. The items included copper, brass and radiators. The ban announced by then Finance Minister Syda Bbumba followed complaints raised by utility providers, Umeme, National Water and Sewerage Corporation, Utl and steel manufacturers who felt threatened due to shortage of raw materials.

The scrap dealers have been accused of raiding for scrap on facilities ranging from transformers, tombs in cemeteries to railway lines and NWSC water pipes and meters. Bernard Mwesigwa, the General Secretary said members need to unite if their concerns are to be heard and considered.

“We are over 20,000 dealers but we are not together. We are still grappling with the challenge of members not remitting their membership fees. Yet if we would raise such dues, it would make the work of the association very easy,” said Mwesgiwa.

Mwesigwa noted that their members are categorized as processors, who pay annual subscription of Ugx1.5m, Corporate members who pay Ugx1.5m, Exporters who pay Ugx1 million, Importers (Ugx1 million) large scale dealers (Ugx200, 000), Medium Scale dealers (Ugx150, 000) and the small scale dealers who pay Ugx100, 000.

“These members deal in non-ferrous metals such as cooper, Brass, Batteries, Radiators, stainless steel, Aluminum (cast and soft) as well as Ferrous metals such as steel, iron and cast iron.” He appealed to all members to pay up their annual subscription ahead of their meeting with the president to enable them plan accordingly.

