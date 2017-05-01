CIP Records P.VI: Fury as Gen. Kayihura Avails Shs440M to have ACP Baroza away from Suspicious Ugandans

NAGURU, Kampala-Uganda: Ferocity, irritation and tautness over the weekend visited and took position at Naguru-based Police headquarters plus the force’s high command fraternity after it emerged that the hitherto Inspector General of Police (IGP) Gen. Kale Kayihura’s ADC, Jonathan Baroza and his family will annually scoop from the police coffers, Ushs442,059,212 for his safe haven abroad.

The Investigator can authoritatively and exclusively report that the approved expenditure plan for the 4th quarter release of the 2016/17 financial year harbors a new entrant in Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jonathan Baroza, with a quarterly budget of Ushs110, 514,803M. The amount is to help the officer and his family settle and work in a country yet to be officially communicated.

“This is to inform you that at its meeting held on 21st April 2017 under minute 7, the Finance & Procurement committee approved the 4th quarter expenditure plan as follows…ACP Baroza Jonathan; Air tickets (to be paid to travel co.) Disturbance allowance ($3,439.63), climatic clothing ($3,500), settling in allowance ($225), children allowance ($2,470), [and] education allowance ($4,000).”

Other expenses include; “Monthly package, Foreign Service allowance ($10,319), Travel inland ($3,000), office imprest ($6,000), rent ($6,000), Medical insurance ($1,500) Total shs110, 514,803.” Whereas other officers have their totals in US Dollars, Baroza’s remain in UGX. However, a converted calculation puts the figure to UGX145, 630,800, with a margin of UGX35, 115,997 away from the declared.

Other beneficiaries of the “facilitation of foreign service officers” under program eight of Interpol and International relations aimed at strengthening the International and regional cooperation are; AIGP Kuteesa Elizabeth (Shs63.4M), AIGP Rwego FX (Shs74M), SCP Moses Sakira of Southern Sudan (Shs147M) and ACP Lawot Patrick (Shs83M) among others.

“His privileges are far above those of others, all of who his seniors. It is very disturbing how he landed on the approved budget without a formal transfer message,” a senior officer complained, on anonymity condition. The official and known message relieving him (Baroza) of his duties as ADC states he’s set for a course not a transfer to an international mission, retorted the top cop.

Baroza and the entire assistants’ team in the IGP’s office were relieved of their duties on presidential orders shortly after the burial of AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi. He’s debatably protective and highly suspicious shift to a foreign land along with his family comes at the heels of unsatisfactory sentiments from the court of public opinion.

Stories surrounding the fallen AIGP’s murder investigations and Baroza’s alleged involvement saw Gen. Kale Kayihura trotting to Court to swear an affidavit, stopping a yet to be known online newspaper called The Investigator Publishers and others, from publishing pieces related to the matter. Also gagged from reporting about the case was Stanley Ndawula, the mighty www.theinvestigatornews.com and The Investigator Publications (U) Limited writer, Editorial Director and CEO. Watch this space…

=============================================================== "The Investigator is Uganda’s First Online News Daily with the Latest in Investigative Crime, Politics, Business, Entertainment, Sports, Jobs, Opinions and Analysis. Contact Us on +256 701 120000, +256 772 097871 or WhatApp on +256 701 760099, Email: info@investigator.co.ug