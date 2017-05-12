Jose Chameleone among Top Ugandan Musicians and Socialites Linked to Nigerian Striker ‘Capsule’ Web

Singer Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone has been named as one of the top Ugandan Musicians and socialites, that are linked to Nigerian party hallucinogens king pin only identified as Striker.

It is alleged that Striker who resides off Gabba Road in Munonyonyo has been running his line of business using conduits at top clubs in Kampala and its suburbs.

Our insider pry indicates that among the hangouts that Striker and his errand boys usually frequent include; Guvnor, Casablanca, Cayene, Duces, several spots at centenary park and Bubbles O’leary among several others.

The other artistes and Socialites on the list include his brother Douglas Mayanja and his crew mate Radio, Atlas the African, Gareth Oyango, Judith Heard, Nikitta Bachu, Sue Ochola, Sean Ndawula and Sheila etcetera.

It is further alleged that Striker, who is currently on sojourn in France, also hangs-out frequently with one of his best drinking buddies Dave Dash.

Party Drugs

The term party (or club) drug refers to a variety of drugs found at dance clubs and house parties. Party/Club drugs are sometimes referred to as “designer drugs”. The substances are typically produced in illegal laboratories, using a variety of chemicals.

It is extremely difficult to predict their strength, what their effects will be and whether they contain poisonous ingredients. Therefore these drugs can pose serious risks to young people’s health and safety.

Drugs, such as Rohypnol, GHB and Ketamine, have also been called “date rape drugs” because they have been used in situations of sexual assault.

People can be sexually assaulted in this way by a stranger as well as someone they know or are “dating”. The victim can be a male or female. Because these drugs are colorless, tasteless and odorless, they can be added to drinks and used to intoxicate or sedate others without their knowledge.

When used together, or in combination with alcohol, all of these drugs pose an even greater threat to health and safety.

We are also told that Striker and his team have been behind the now infamous house parties that are mostly held at a location in an Mbuya hill, which are attended strictly by invite and pick up services complete with sexy female ushers who in turn provide ultimate entertainment for his guests.

