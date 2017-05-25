Jose Chameleone Takes ‘Legend Concert’ Activation Frenzy to Moto Moto Lounge

Singer Jose Chamelone will this Thursday be taking his ‘Legend Concert’ hit after hit activation to the Gaba road based Moto Moto Lounge and Car wash.

The singer who is on tour of selected exclusive hangouts and clubs is said to have inked the deal to perform at the club several months ago and that he has been itching to set its revelers on fire with a memorable performance.

It is said that on the night, the lanky singer will be giving out hundreds of tickets to his show that is slated to take place at the cricket oval on 30th June.

Meanwhile, we are told that the singer’s performance on the night will not be his last, after having signed a multi-million shillings deal with the rendezvous owners, to grace its themed ‘Thursday Night Live’ gigs for a long haul.

With a newly installed sound system, Moto Moto now boasts of providing a nit band experience for its clients, and with Chameleone headlining it, it will be a truly worthwhile musical experience.

