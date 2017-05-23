Kobs Population hits sky limits at Murchison Falls National Park As translocation to Kidepo Valley National Park starts

Masindi: Uganda, The scene characterized by wild ululations, thunderous applause, and multiple commands to the drivers as well as wild chase is what transpires when translocation of animals takes center stage. For a week now, Uganda Wildlife Authority has been conducting the tedious, energy consuming and very costly venture of relocating Kobs from Murchison Falls National Park to Kidepo Valley National Park. The Investigator has established that the relocation that has costed UWA some colossal sums of money will see between 100-150 kobs relocated to Kidepo in the Karamoja region. But more will be relocated depending on resources available over time.

UWA publicists Gesa Simplicious revealed to The Investigator that the relocation that will be done over several phases follows the increased number of Kobs at Murchison Falls National Park.

“Murchison Falls during the 1970s had about 20,000 Kobs, and that was the capacity then. But now the number has burst to 36,000 surpassing the capacity that can be contained at Murchison Falls,” said Gesa.

He noted that the exercise that begun a week ago and ends on May 26th 2017 has so far led to the translocation of 99 Kobs.

“The exercise is so tedious, and needs a lot of care. We can only translocate up to 20-30 Kobs a day depending on the catch,” explained Gesa. He described the capture of the Kobs as a ‘hair raising and very risky’ venture.

The Kobs are parked in caged trucks and delivered to Kidepo Valley National Park on daily basis under very heavy security escort coupled with medic presence and monitoring.

Dr. Eric Enyel the Murchison Falls Park senior Warden Ecological monitoring said all captured Kobs are injected with antibiotics and given a dose of drug to cool them since the capture exercise leaves them ‘heavily’ charged.

Asked why the Kobs are being relocated to Kidepo and not elsewhere, Maseruka the Conservation Area Manager Kidepo noted that the Kobs had almost been extinct due to a number of reasons including poaching by poachers from South Sudan. “We have so been having only 10 Kobs at Kidepo. Now we are certain if we bring in 100, we shall have more than 400 in two years time since they produce twice a year,” said Johnson Maseruka.

The Investigator learnt that this is not the first time animals are being trans- located to Kidepo. Some years back, Elands were trans-located after they were extinct. Today there are some 34 Elands from the 8 that had remained. Similarly, giraffes that were 4 in number has now increased to 60 after some others were trans-located from Murchison Falls National Park.

”The main purpose of this exercise is to boost tourism as some tourists who come here also want to have a look at Kobs. The challenge here is that the exercise is very expensive and needs logistics and heavy manpower,” Maseruka explained.

=============================================================== "The Investigator is Uganda’s First Online News Daily with the Latest in Investigative Crime, Politics, Business, Entertainment, Sports, Jobs, Opinions and Analysis. Contact Us on +256 701 120000, +256 772 097871 or WhatApp on +256 701 760099, Email: info@investigator.co.ug