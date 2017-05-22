Nickson Agasirwe to Court: I am an Honorable Member of Society with Reputable International Standing

KAMPALA, Uganda: Following in his master, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Gen. Kale Kayihura’s path to gag the media from exposing their misdeeds committed in police uniform, SSP Nickson Agasirwe, the hitherto head of the defunct Special Operations Unit (SOU) has dragged the mighty Investigator to courts of law, claiming the online publication has lately soiled his reputation.

Through his lawyers of M/S Joel Olweny & Co. Advocates, Agasirwe also faults the person of the Investigator Editor in Chief and Editorial Director, Stanley Ndawula all of whom he wants court orders to stop them from publishing stories about him with costs. “The 3rd defendant [Stanley Ndawula] is a reporter for the 2nd Defendant with capacity to sue or be sued.”

Surprisingly, the arguably most dreaded police operative-cum-officer whose name is engraved in most, if not all the nasty torture deeds, convinced his lawyers to describe him as an honorable member of society thus; “The plaintiff is an adult male of sound mind, an honorable member of society with a long reputable international standing and a person of inestimable reputation.”

Filed vide civil suit number 226/17 of the High Court’s Civil Division, Agasirwe charges that on numerous dates between April and May 2017, the defendants published harmful articles of his person over the internet whose contents were among others; “…Nixon and Hajji Ssemuju aka Minaana are some of the other Gen. Kale Kayihura’s blue eyed criminals-cum- “reformed” civilians-cum-operatives whom he has reportedly paraded to help him clean the police…”

Nickson also charges Team Investigator of publishing stories and circulating them to millions of their readership yet in full knowledge of their falsehoods. “The defendant authored and published the above false information maliciously without any basis and while aware it was not true but it deliberately was meant to undermine the person of the plaintiff.”

The plaint concludes by praying to court for general damages for libel, an apology from the defendant, a permanent injunction restraining them from further publications against Nickson as well as general damages of UGX500M at a 25% interest from the date of filing the suit to full payment. He proceeded to attach several copies of the Investigator stories as a back-up.

Speaking about the matter, the defendants’ lead counsel Friday Roberts Kagoro of Muwema and Co. Advocates and Solicitors said they had received the plaint and would be ready to file a defense in the stipulated 15 days, counting from tomorrow (May 23rd 2017). “We shall be ready on time. It’s a case worth defending against and that’s exactly what we are going for – defense.”

On whether he was moved by Agasirwe’s move, Stanley Ndawula said he was grateful to the former for giving the Investigator a chance of officially unveiling him to the public. “Today is my (Ndawula) birthday and I am glad for this gift from Mr. Agasirwe. It’s a golden chance he has availed us to unearth his inner person with his help through cross-examinations in the dock. Honestly, I can’t wait for that time.” Watch this space…



