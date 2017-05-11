Shell Gas prices reduced ahead of Tokosa food festival

Vivo Energy has announced a reduction in the Shell Gas prices, a move, intended to make cooking gas affordable and improve the customer experience for Shell Gas users in Uganda.

The Shell Gas 6kg cylinder, commonly known as Ka-Portable has been reduced from UGX 200,000 to UGX 180,000 – a 10% discount. There is a new 12kg pack which will go for a lower refill price of UGX 110,000, reducing refill price by 20%.

The company has further introduced a new composite cylinder, which is more convenient and cleaner going for a refill price of 110,000. Shell Gas is currently the market leader in the cooking gas industry. It is steadily available at all service stations and distributors, currently with over 160 distribution points across the country.

The product comes in 3 packs for the Residential market and customised bulk tanks for commercial, real estate, schools and hospital users.

While speaking at the launch of the Third edition of the Shell Gas Tokosa Food festival the acting Managing Director Vivo Energy, Edward Walugembe highlighted that Shell gas is committed to protecting the environment with their environmentally friendly products. “The introduction of composite cylinders is among the key initiatives by Vivo Energy to improve the quality of service to cooking gas consumers, many of whom have given up on using charcoal and power” Said Walugembe.

In several growing markets, Liquid Petroleum Gas is slowly replacing firewood or charcoal, either as part of a programme to prevent deforestation or to reduce illness and deaths due to contamination and fire accidents. Therefore, the reduction of Shell Gas prices directs its attention to the families, allowing them to cook safely.

Uganda in particular Gas is increasingly gaining dominance as a source of cooking energy. It is slowly taking over from charcoal that has for years dominated Uganda kitchens despite its cost and inconvenience.

