Uganda has Got Talent Honcho Charles Muvawala Insists that Winner Will Travel for the UNAA Convention in Boston

Charles ‘zonto’ Muvawala the brain behind the trending ‘Uganda Has Got Talent’ project, has finally come out and confirmed that the winner of the contest will be flying to the US to attend the Ugandan North American Association (UNNA) convention.

Muvawala contacted us after we reported that ‘Sections of the top brass in Uganda’s entertainment industry were up in arms with the new ‘Uganda Has Got Talent’ initiative spearheaded by US based Charles ‘Zonto’ Muvawala aka Muvax as a ploy to dupe unsuspecting aspiring entertainers of their hard earned monies.

The members of the brass who preferred anonymity, at the time wondered why Muvax had chosen to charge 50k for signing up for the challenge, the first of its kind in Uganda.’’

A very angry Muvawala shot back saying that ‘’ what do you gain to damage my project?

Why don’t u support pple with good projects instead of damaging them I saw the story abt my project was bad everyone is calling me including US embassy’’ ( SIC).

When we quizzed him about the authenticity and association with the original America has got talent, he confirmed that though he borrowed the theme, he did not have prior understanding with its organizers, which indeed then confirmed some of our suspicions.

He went on and bragged that since he was affiliated to Radio Uganda USA Live and as one of the organizers of the forthcoming convention in Boston, he had a prerogative of dictating the winner’s attendance.

With the registration for the event still going on at theatre Labonita until 31st May, with the Convention starting on 1st September, Muvawala will be making history if he manages to fly the winner into the famed Land of Dreams.

