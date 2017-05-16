UNRA Entices Deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukutana with Ugx10Bn for Two Buildings on Entebbe Road Reserve, Tells Similar Developers to Forget Compensation

Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) is tabling a Ugx10Bn compensation for deputy attorney general Mwesigwa Rukutana for his buildings which the agency is about to pull down to pave way for the construction of the Entebbe Express Highway, this website understands.

One of the buildings is located at Najjanankumbi while the other is located near Zzana along Entebbe road. The two storied buildings go by the name Millenium Chambers.

UNRA rolled down bulldozers on Monday which are going to raze down buildings located in the road reserve ahead of constructing the Entebbe Express Highway.

We have not been able to establish whether the minister will take the Ugx10Bn tabled by UNRA. What we know is that he had put in a figure of more than Ugx20Bn which government had to fork out before razing down his buildings.

Being a lawyer and a combative one for that matter, we wait to see if the minister will accept the money being proposed by UNRA without staging a big legal fight to the embarrassment of himself and the government he serves.

Even then, the compensation being proposed by UNRA would seem to be controversial. UNRA has been telling all people who built on the road reserves along Entebbe road that they should not expect a penny in compensation from government.

Indeed the roads agency started razing down what it calls structures in the road reserve on Monday this week without paying their owners any form of compensation. UNRA’s spokesperson Allan Ssempebwa confirmed that abusers of roads reserves won’t receive any compensation.

Regardless of the above position, we understand that UNRA has been secretly organizing as well as paying out hefty sums of money to big people in government and elsewhere owning properties on road reserves along Entebbe road.

There has been reports that some big people in government and those in business actually built structures on road reserves along Entebbe road upon learning that government was about to upgrade the road to an Express way and they have since put in compensation bills running in billions of shillings.

To deny other people in the same category as the big fish above compensation would tantamount to applying the law selectively.

=============================================================== "The Investigator is Uganda’s First Online News Daily with the Latest in Investigative Crime, Politics, Business, Entertainment, Sports, Jobs, Opinions and Analysis. Contact Us on +256 701 120000, +256 772 097871 or WhatApp on +256 701 760099, Email: info@investigator.co.ug