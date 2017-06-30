Brisk Bar and Restaurant Up’s its Old School Wednesday Nites with a Wine and Whiskey Discount Experience

Kampala’s most sought after hangout Brisk Café, bar, restaurant and longue has introduced a wine and whiskey discount experience on its Wednesday themed Old School nites.

The Discounts which will be dedicated to those buying Whiskey and wine by the bottles is intended to give them a more homely dinning, club ambiance and time as they relish their drinks.

Brisk Bar restaurant, Café and Lounge’s Club section where the event takes place, boosts of the best sound proof disco experience in Kampala’s entertainment industry lately.

The Club section is fitted with some of the latest disco mixing equipment, intelligent lights and a homely ambience that gives revelers a new experience in the grooving mood.

Frequented by Kampala’s top class of corporates and business affiliated personalities, it offers a mixed ambience for its clientele most especially on its themed nights like the Old School Wednesday which features top DJ’s in the land including Faisal and DJ Alberto.

Brisk which offers three unique experiences is one great restaurant; Lounge, Coffee Shop, Bar & Fine dining and, yes, club located at Wampewo Avenue, in Kololo.

=============================================================== "The Investigator is Uganda’s First Online News Daily with the Latest in Investigative Crime, Politics, Business, Entertainment, Sports, Jobs, Opinions and Analysis. Call Us on +256 701 120000, +256 772 097871 or WhatsApp on +256 701 760099, Email: info@theinvestigatornews.com