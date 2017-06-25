CIP Records P. XI: Hunters jump to Hunting Selves as Nickson is accused of Baying for Flying Squad’ Boss Muhangi’s Blood

KAMPALA, Uganda: On Martyrs day, Saturday June 3rd 2017, flying Squad Commandant ACP Herbert Muhangi started his day normally. Given the pilgrims’ mob in the southern part of the city, it was equally mob security activities with him among the security gurus on duty.

Things however changed in the evening when he was driving through Ntinda. He noticed he had wrong elements trailing him and being in the know of some of his ‘colleagues’ modus operandi, he sensed it won’t be long before they executed their ugly operation. “He immediately called a friend as he sped towards Nakawa with them in pursuit,” a close family member narrated to the Investigator last night.

He managed to dodge them and upon reaching Shell Nakawa, his friend was already waiting. He immediately parked, jumped out of his car into the friend’s from where he changed from the tracksuit he was donning to another attire as they sped off towards town. His pursuers reached shortly after and kept surveillance of the car in hope he was in vicinity.

They waited for not so long when, another person strange to them came, looked at them suspiciously before he entered Muhangi’s car. “They realized the operation had aborted and sped off on their Boda-bodas.” Since then, two other attempts on his life happened before he went into hiding. Another well-connected friend of his secured him a safe haven in one of the posh leafy city suburbs.

Armed with this background, we as usual went down to work and here, we get back to report… Security and family sources privy with the nasty development have since intimated to us how, Muhangi has named his colleague SSP Nickson Agasiirwe as the prime suspect in his plight. “He has reported to several security circles but we already had the intelligence,” our source at the JATT offered.

We have since, authoritatively established that indeed, the same intelligence is being filtered by Counter Terrorism, CMI, Military Police and reportedly, police boss General Kale Kayihura’s office. We are ably informed that most of the leads so far have proved positive in Muhangi’s curiosity. To their shock, more people have been confirmed to be on the impending hit targets.

The Nickson-Muhangi Fallout

That Nickson started the Flying Squad which is now headed by Muhangi is one of the oldest stories. However, Nickson remained with some operational activities via his now defunct Special Operations Unit (SOU). This remained the case until when his team goofed during the Kaweesi murder investigation where, they presented a fake suspect as the killer.

Following our story on April 17th 2017, exactly a month after AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi’s murder, (Refer to; CIP Records P. IV: Shock as Self-confessed Kaweesi Killer Fails to Locate the Scene of Crime), Gen. Kayihura reportedly went into fumes. Apart from running to court to gag the investigator from reporting on the murder investigation, he is said to have closed all his doors on Nickson. It should be noted that Muhangi’s team led by Detective Olal proved Nickson’s group wrong before the former took full charge and Nickson, along with his boys rendered ‘jobless.’

As if this was not below the belt enough, Muhangi survived the Nalufeenya torture scandal and instead, Nickson’s squad members led by his deputy, ASP Muramira, were arrested, aligned in Court, charged and imprisoned before they got a court bail to go home and chill. Read; Torture in Cells: Bitter exchange as Senior Police Officers are arrested before others Slipped into Hiding. On return from Luzira, it is alleged, the group sat down and planned a revenge on not only Muhangi but whoever ‘caused them trouble.’ To this end, one of their reported targets (identity withheld for now) has successfully sneaked out of the country.

“The fact that Gen. Kayihura has consistently locked Nickson out reach for this long has angered him to the marrow. We are told he (Kayihura) also knows of Muhangi’s plight but before his intervention that is taking quite long, we are doing our best to secure him (Muhangi). We are closely monitoring his personal security,” a senior security source offered.

“Please don’t drag me into more trouble. How many times have you seen me talking to the media? Let whoever gave you the story give you details,” Muhangi fumed when we contacted him last night. Our efforts to reach Nickson through a friend also failed. “The man is so bitter with you guys. I don’t even want him to know I talked to you.”

That police officers have started hunting each other for, not a cup of tea but a shower of bullets, gives credence to our CIP Records’ series and indeed, proves all is not well in the Naguru-based house of Gen. Edward Kale Kayihura. Watch this space…

