Date for Uganda’s June Wild Run slated for Kibaale National Park draws Nearer, with over 1000 participants booked for the event

Kamwenge, Uganda. The days for this months’ Wild Run slated for July 1st at Kibale National Park is numbered. To be precise, just about a week. The theme for this month’s Wild Run, organized by the Wild Run Uganda is “Run for Tourism Awareness and Wildlife Conservation.”

Speaking to the Investigator ahead of the run next Saturday, Abdul Muhiire the Chief Executive Officer Wild Run said at least 1000 participants are expected to grace the 10 kilometer run from Rwengobe to Kanyanchu Tourism office in Kibale National Park. “The shs1 million prize 10km run winning cash begins at Rwengobe and ends at Kanyanchu while the 5km run is from Bigode to Kanyanchu,” said Muhiire. He said those who are frail and unable to take part in the run will have the option of taking part in the 3km walk from the boundary of the park in Kamwenge to Kanyanchu.

Muhiire said this months’ run will be graced by the state minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities Hon Godfrey Kiwanda Suubi who will run along with Hon. Chris Opoka, the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Uganda representative, Hon Capt. John Emilly Otekat, the Board Vice Chairperson Federation of Uganda Tourism Initiatives, Mr Musinguzi James, the Executive Director Uganda Wildlife conservation and education Center, area members of parliament and several other tourism and conservation players.

Muhiire says that wild runs that are held every month in the various Uganda’s national Parks and game reserves translates into many benefits to the communities surrounding the parks.

“These benefits range from sale of handmade arts and crafts, cultural performances, wining of prize money, occupancy of the lodges around the parks and sale of refreshments among others,” said Muhiire. He noted that the wild runs that have similarly been held in Queen Elizabeth, Kidepo, Bwindi Impenetrable, Lake Mburo National Parks in the previous months, helps create awareness about the wildlife and non wildlife attractions in and around National Parks that translates into ncreased revenues for the parks of which 20% goes back to the community for livelihood improvement. “Out of such benefits, the communities find more reasons to conserve wildlife,” he said.

Muhiire said travel arrangements for the participants from Kampala, Mbarara and elsewhere have been made with calls for interested parties to register at Travellers Africa limited located at the Park Royale Plaza at Buganda Road in Kampala, Mbarara Tourism information centre and Hits Fm Boda Boda for Fortportal

“The corporate participants register at a fee of shs 20,000 while ordinary runners register for free,” he said.

Muhiire said the participants are expected to arrive at Kibale National Park a day before the run (June 30th) and start with chimpanzee tracking, nature walk and a camp fire.

Other wild runs will be held in Rwenzori National Park on 31st July 2017, Murchison Falls National Park on 26th August 2017, Mt. Elgon National park in September among others.

