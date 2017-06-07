Former WBS TV Producer Charles Oyimuke Finally Conquers Boston with Own Jam Session Night Gig   

Former defunct WBS TV producer and presenter Charles Oyimuke, has scooped himself a themed night dubbed ‘Jam Session’ night at the Rhino Lounge in Boston USA.

Oyimuke who is in the US after a stint in the UK, has for a while been rumored to be headed for bigger things at the spot housed on 11 cooper street Waltham MA, which is frequented by Ugandans in the area.

The lanky fellow who had given up his DJ skills, has finally found footing in it while in Trumps land to make ends meet.

With now his own ‘Jam Session Night’ Oyimuke now known as Dj Charlie Charly, will be strictly playing reaggea, Dancehall, Afro beat and other African affiliated genres.

He has also been named as a feature on other nights like the ‘Hot Pants vs Bikini’ which is a must attend.

Oyimuke, who is also pursuing studies in TV production, will also be officially starting his Flash events and disco business later this year in Kampala.

