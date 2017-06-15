Kampala’s 36th Edition of Fête de la Musique – World Music Week starts this Weekend

Initiated in France in 1982, Fête de la Musique has been a tremendously internationally popular event, open to all. Its purpose is to celebrate different music styles and showcase a variety of musical genres. In Uganda, Fête de la Musique goes by the name of World Music Day and is a hands-on, collective, festive event for the public organized by the Alliance Française de Kampala.

This year the Alliance Française Kampala in collaboration with the Embassy of France in Uganda, the Sheraton Hotel Kampala, the Ecole Française les Grands Lacs, the Pearl Rhythm Foundation, Que Pasa Restaurant and Breakdance Project Uganda bring you a weeklong programme of music, poetry and dance. The World Music Week will take place from the 18th to the 24th of June in various locations around Kampala.

Highlights:

Sentire: Perfume Concert at Sheraton Hotel from 7:00pm – 11:00pm

In partnership with the Sheraton Hotel and supported by Brussels Airlines, the Alliance Francaise will host Laurent Assoulen, a pianist and jazz composer who combines perfume and music. Each song he will perform corresponds with a perfume composition made by each one of the renowned perfumers from the International Fragrance and Flavor Company in Paris. Tickets are on sale 40,000UGX per person, 20,000 UGX for Members of Alliance Française Kampala.

Main Concert: French School from 6:00pm -12:00am

The main concert will be held at the French School / Ecole Française les Grands Lacs. This year the selected artists will be focused on the theme of ‘Fusion’ showcasing and merging their styles, the line-up features the Ecole Franҫaise Music Club, Haka Mukiga & Apio Moro, James & Giovanni, Jackie Akello & Mame N’Diack, Faizal Monstrixx, Sylvester & Abramz, Joram MC, Breakdance Project Uganda, Kongoloko, Navio.

Full Programme: 18th – 24th June

Sunday, June 18th at 7pm: Que Pasa restaurant we present live music and poetry.

Monday, June 19th at the National Theatre: Pearl Rhythm Activation from 5pm.

Wednesday, June 21st at 7pm: Perfume Concert at the Sheraton Hotel.

Thursday June 22nd at 7pm: Cine-club film night and poetry/rap competition.

Saturday June 24th at 6pm: Main concert at the French School – Lugogo Bypass.

All events are free of entry except for the Perfume Concert.

