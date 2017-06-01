Minister Kitutu flags off Little Hands Go Green NEMA World Environmental Day caravan

Today June 1st 2017 The state Minister for Environment Hon Kitutu Kimono, the Executive Director National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) Dr Tom Okurut, the Woman MP for Ibanda Hon Jovin Kaliisa and the CEO Little Hands Go Green Joseph Masembe flagged off the World Environment Day Celebration Caravan at the NEMA OFFICES in Kampala.

The team that set off will be planting trees along the route to Ibanda as part of the drive to bring to life this year’s World Environment Day theme of “CONNECT WITH NATURE”

The team has so far planted trees in Mpigi, and Buwama as well as Nkozi. Mpigi UMEA primary school, St Kizito Mpigi primary school are some of the schools that have joined this noble cause so far

‘Connecting People to Nature’, the theme for World Environment Day 2017, implores us to get outdoors and into nature, to appreciate its beauty and its importance, and to take forward the call to protect the Earth that we share.

World Environment Day is the biggest annual event for positive environmental action and takes place every 5 June.

A number of activities have been lineup to mark the World Environment Day 2017 where President Yoweri Museveni will be the chief guest, tree planting activities in Mbarara, Masaka and Ibanda and an Environmental Run in Ibanda on Sunday among others

Speaking to the Investigator News, Little Hands go Green boss Joseph Masembe said “This year’s theme invites all of us to think about how we are part of nature and how warmly we depend on it. It challenges us to find fun and exciting ways to experience and appreciate this vital relationship.

