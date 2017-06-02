NBS Television Readies for the best Martyrs Day Coverage as the CEO Talks of all Africa Viewership Target

KAMPALA, Uganda: Tomorrow, all eyes, for those that won’t bother with the jam, will be glued on NBS Television. Times are changing; techniques that were famous 20 years ago no longer make headlines today, the high-honored work tradition is shifting rapidly to the highly anticipated 4th industrial revolution.

“Take an instance; there are jobs that don’t require you to be in office 24/7; it’s all possible because of technology. The seismic shift in technology calls for creativeness,” Kin Kariisa, the NBS CEO observed. Indeed, long ago, one needed a van and a crew of not less than 20 people to deliver a live broadcast but all this has changed.

In an exclusive chat, we asked him about their package for Martyrs Day; “As NBS TV, we leverage on tech. Being able to broadcast live from over 15 places simultaneously is as a result of desiring to give the best to our audience. With the new machines, you’ll have an experience of Washington in Uganda; you won’t have to switch TV channels to have a feel of class. But what is technology without right and competent human resource?”

The CEO said they (NBS) want to give Ugandans a better TV watching experience and tell Ugandan stories in a better and hopeful way. “This will happen with the help of international media houses like VOA, KTN and Standard Group in training our talent, we’ve deployed the best, we’ve put meaning to aspects of TV like HAPPENING NOW, BREAKING NEWS AND INSTANT UPDATES.”

But he hastily adds that sometimes they fall short of their viewers’ expectations, “but their (Viewers) constant feedback is partly what makes team NBS to strive for the best every day and we promise the best TV experience not only in the region but the whole of Africa. Get ready to have the best feel of LIVE BROADCAST this Martyrs’ day as we cover Namugongo in a way you’ve not experienced before.”

