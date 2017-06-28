Three Students Shot by Police in a botched School riot, Scores of others admitted with Severe Injuries

Rakai, –Loud cries from students, parents and teachers befell Kacheera High School after three students were shot by Policemen attached to Kacheera Police post in Kacheera Sub County, Rakai district.

This nasty incident took place yesterday at 9:00 am after students of Kacheera High School protested against John Magalo the Sub County Chairperson’s decision of sacking one of a teacher identified as Fred Ssemboowa.

The injured students were identified as: Hassan Musiime a senior one student, Buhaari Ssewajje a senior two student and Jazira Akankwasa a senior three student who were admitted to Lyantonde, Mbarara and Mulago hospitals depending on their injuries.

Innocent Mwangu, the Kacheera Health Centre III incharge confirmed the students’ injury to have been caused by bullets though some security officers had said it was the barbed wire fence that had wounded the students.

“Let no one tell lies, the students have been shot with clear bullets and I can even hardly handle the situation. I have refferred them to bigger hospitals though Ssewajje will have to loose his manhood”, said the medic.

It is said that Magalo orderd Ssemboowa not to ever again step in the school premises during a Parents Teachers’ Association (PTA) meeting which was held at the school on Friday last week.

According to the school headteacher Simon Kiggundu, the students heard about the teacher’s sacking and this forced them to start the riot. The situation was only cooled down by the area Member of Parliament, Amos Mandela.

Kiggundu said he was asked by Mandela to allow Ssemboowa continue with the teaching as investigations are carried out but Magalo came in later and opposed Mandela’s decision after the MP had departed.

“He threatened to fire me had I insisted on the MP’s decision and I had not yet decided on what to do when the students began a serious riot yesterday”, said the headteacher.

The students had been convinced on Sunday that their teacher was to be present on Monday but to their surprise the S3 class saw a different teacher attending to them in the morning.

The students bitterly denied the teacher attention and said they could only listen after seeing Mr. Ssemboowa. In the process of calming the students down, Eldad Kamoga the Sub County Chief’s motorcycle was burnt to ashes after he failed to rescue it from the angry students.

According to Magalo, the teacher had spent most of his time engaging into sexual activities with the students. “I have been following Fred for some good time but he can never change his habbit”, said Magalo on a phone interview.

Ssemboowa’s whereabouts who is also the Director of Studies at the schoool were scanty at this time till the whole day.

Charles Mubiru the district RDC blamed the reckless shooting on his officers and vowed to arrest and deal with them accordingly. “Those officers acted unproffessional but I have already ordered my team to arrest them immediately”, he said.

Mubiru further said more investigations are yet to be done and clear information will be given later.

