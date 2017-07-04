Africa’s Largest Aviation Academy graduates 337 Aviation Professionals

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia. The continents leading and largest aviation academy, Ethiopian Aviation Academy, has graduated 81 aviation maintenance technicians, 186 cabin crew and catering professionals, 70 commercial and ground service professionals at a graduation ceremony held at Ethiopian Headquarters on June 30, 2017.

A full ICAO Trainer Plus Member and IATA Authorized Global Training Center’s Chief Commercial Officer, Ato Busera Awel, gave out diplomas to all the graduates, flight wings to cabin crew and achievement award to graduates with outstanding academic performance.

Busera remarked: “Seven years of successful execution of our vision 2025 have made us the largest and the best airline in the continent of Africa. Our sharp focus on the four Pillars of Vision 2025; Fleet, HRD, Infrastructure and Systems is one of the most important success factors.

He noted that the Aviation Academy is the foundation of their HRD as well as people whom he said is their main business. “We have inaugurated the largest and the most modern Cargo Terminal in Africa and today I am happy that we are celebrating the graduation of our brothers and sisters from this state of the art center of excellence.

I wish to take this opportunity to congratulate you all on your success and strongly encourage you all to carry on with Ethiopian transcendent corporate culture and work ethic, and sustain the legacy in our proud 70 plus years of history and success.”

Operating successfully since its establishment in 1956, Ethiopian Aviation Academy has significantly contributed towards alleviating the critical shortage of skilled aviation professionals. Currently, the academy trains 1, 500 youths per annum and it envisages to enhance its intake capacity to 4, 000 by 2025.

Ethiopian Aviation Academy is a full ICAO TRAINAIR Plus Member and IATA’s Authorized Global Training Center and Accredited Training School.

About Ethiopian

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing Airline in Africa. In its seven decades of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 95 international destinations across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of five years. In fact, Ethiopian is the first airline in Africa to own and operate these aircraft.

Ethiopian airways is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business centers: Ethiopian Domestic and Regional Airline; Ethiopian International Passenger Airline; Ethiopian Cargo; Ethiopian MRO; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian In-flight Catering Services; and Ethiopian Ground Service. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average growth of 25% in the past seven years.

