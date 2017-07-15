MTN named top Ugandan tax payer

Uganda Investment Authority has released a list of top Ugandan tax payers, placing MTN at the top with a whooping Ugx 430,954,250,806.30 billion followed in second place by Nile Breweries with 298.3 billion, nearly half of MTN’s contribution.

Uganda Breweries and Total Uganda followed in third and fourth positions with 191.3 billion and 190.6 billion respectively. MTN Uganda has maintained the top position for several years running.

The list of the nation’s largest tax contributors was contained in Uganda Investment Authorities (UIA)’s latest status update. UIA Executive Director Jolly Kaguhangire Kamugire said these are businesses that came to do business in Uganda after they were attracted and licenced by UIA.

MTN has over the years built a solid reputation, leading the pack as a top tax payer, contributing significantly towards Uganda’s national development.

The company has also played an intergral role as one of the leading initiator of CSR projects under the MTN Foundation impacting positively the lives of common people.

MTN Uganda is a joint venture between MTN International and Businessman Charles Mbire.

=============================================================== "The Investigator is Uganda’s First Online News Daily with the Latest in Investigative Crime, Politics, Business, Entertainment, Sports, Jobs, Opinions and Analysis. Call Us on +256 701 120000, +256 772 097871 or WhatsApp on +256 701 760099, Email: info@theinvestigatornews.com