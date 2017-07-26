Vintage is Elegance! Find out Why Everyone in Town is talking about The 6th CBA Uganda Vintage and Classic Auto Show

All is set for the 6th CBA Uganda Vintage and Classic Auto Show scheduled to take place this Saturday 29th July 2017 at Sheraton Gardens. This is a competition of beauty, preservation and history of cars and motorcycles in Uganda. This year`s theme is “Vintage is elegance” to capture the celebration and passion continuously growing around vintage and classic cars.

The CBA Uganda Vintage and Classic Auto Show this year promises to give you a memorable trip back in time. The show has lined up a visual feast of some of the most classic vehicles from the 1920s to 1970s.

There will be a wide range of entertainment including a kids’ play area with video games and movies, great meals at affordable prices, a Retro Fashion show by Joram Muzira Model Management (JMM) showcasing hair, makeup and dress from yester years as renowned vintage artist Madoxx Ssemantimba performs live.

Eligibility

Competing cars must be 25 years and older, their date of manufacture shouldn’t exceed 31st December 1992. We anticipate 25% of all cars to be first time entries into the show. Some cars will be coming in from Kenya`s Concurs d`Elegance.

Competition

All cars will be reviewed by a panel of 4 judges, 2 international and 2 local judges, judges will be from the Alfa Romeo Owners Club Kenya and Auto Mobile Association of Uganda. Each will be scored based on standard judging criteria.

Categories and Prizes

All entries will be grouped into 17 categories to compete for a range of prizes. Each category will win a prize mug plus other benefits, the largest being a return air ticket to anywhere in the world. Other prizes include fuel vouchers, meals and accommodation at Sheraton as well as gift hampers from our sponsors.

Gates will open at 10AM. Tickets cost Sh.10,00 for Kids and Sh.20,000 for Adults. E-Tickets are available on sale.

Vintage and Classic Cars are now recognized by the Government of Uganda as a special category of cars for leisure and tourism. Under the new Safety Act by Ministry of Works and Transport, these cars will be exempted from Inspection, will be allowed to retain their old number plates as well as exemption from certain taxes.

