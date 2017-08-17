Of How Ugandans are Conning fellow Ugandans in the Diaspora

Martin Makesa aka Martin Mbaziira and his U.K. Based girlfriend Olivia Segembe Nabakooza aka Ollivia Katongole(Fb names) are in the business of illegally extorting money from fellow Ugandans in the guise of bringing there families to the U.K.

Accordung to reports that we are yet to verify, Olivia has on many occasions claimed that her boyfriend is a lawyer in the U.K. and working with the UK Home Office. The investigator made effort to contact parties but received arrogant responses despite presenting three victims.

How they orchestrate their plan

Olivia recruits the victims and presents Martin as a U.K. Counsel who works in the Home Office. The story is that Martin will help the asylum seeker win his asylum case but in return will offer his family slots to him to bring people to the U.K, the investigator is still waiting for confirmation from the U.K. Home Office if indeed Martin is a lawyer with them and if he has ever handled any processes.

A refugee in the U.K. Is entitled to family reunion this therefore means that they can bring family members below the age of 18 years to U.K. The con artist use this trick to promise resident permits to their victims.

Martin asks for 4000 (18m) pounds from his unsuspecting victims and promises them to arrive in the UK with papers (resident permits) on their table, there is no evidence that the couple has brought anyone to the U.K. Yet, But there is evidence of three victims who have been conned by this group and the investigator will present this victims to UK authorities as witnesses.

Surprisingly our reporter has come across information indicating that Martin’s wife is in Uganda and is also recruiting victims.

The investigator calls upon all Ugandans and those in the Diaspora to watch this couple and avoid being victims of their illegal deeds.

