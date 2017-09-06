Mukono Murdered Chinese Relatives Demand for suspects from Gen Kale Kayihura for Mob Justice

MUKONO, Uganda: A new twist of controversy regarding the murdered Chinese national is emerging. The Investigator can report that sources privy with the investigations indicate a possibility of an inside job.

It is now highly believed that some of the workers at the Mukono based Nile Steel factory would have connived with the suspected killers. According to police, three people have been arrested and are under custody for the heinous murder of Yond Yung Yesu, the 60 year old cashier at the steel plant.

As Muslims’ went about celebrations of Eid Aduha last Friday, the hit-men riding on yet unidentified Boda-boda stormed the cashier’s office at 3pm demanding for cash. As the deceased attempted to fight back, she was shot four times and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Namirembe Hospital in Mukono.

In custody is the prime suspect, a one Peter Mandu aka Robert Kitara, a resident of Bugolobi, an upscale suburb of Kampala, who was in office with the deceased at the fatal moment.

Succeeded with one son, Yung Yesu, had live with her husband Xu Zai in Uganda for the last eight years. The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Gen. Kale Kayihura visited the scene on Friday and ordered for the arrest of Mandu.

The relatives and the deceased Chinese workmates have however exhibited some reservations with Police’s capacity to handle the matter and openly asked the IGP to hand the suspects over to them, possibly for a mod action.

Others held in regards to the murder are Ogwal Francis, the gate man, who face queries of how the assassins accessed the premises. Also under detention is another factory employee only identified as Katongole.

Speaking to journalists today at Mukono Police, Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesman, Emilian Kayima said the two were nabbed from Mutungo, while Mandu was smoked out from his hideout in Bugolobi using satellite tracking.

The three currently detained at Mukono Police station are set to appear in court over murder charges, vide police file number CRB1133/2017 of Mukono Police Station. Meanwhile families of the slain Yung Yesu reveled to the Investigator that her cremated remains will be flown back to China for burial.

