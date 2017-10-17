Defunct WBS TV’s Former Producer Cum Presenter Charles Oyimuke Goes Back to School

The Investigator can exclusively reveal that defunct WBS TV’s former producer and presenter of the Goldies show Charles Oyimuke, has gone back to school in order to up his Curriculum Vitae .

According to our pry in the United States where the one time top Kampala TV host has enrolled at the Lowell Massachusetts institute, Oyimuke officially started school last week though we are yet to confirm what course he is pursuing.

Before skipping our dusty town, Oyimuke, who had since fallen out with the management of WBS TV, earned a living in the entertainment industry and was one of the best DJ’s and event MC’s locally.

With his enrollment to school, it seems that Oyimuke is trying to find a new viable profession to Ike a better living.

