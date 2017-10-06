Singer Karim Saava Joins ‘Togikwatako’ Campaign, Challenge others to Emulate Bobi Wine

US-based Ugandan singer Karim Saava Nsubuga of the Akalulu and Say no to terrorism fame has come out of his dungeon and embarked on a new song project dubbed Togikwatako, which he is set to unleash in a few weeks’ time.

The singer who in the past has been behind several controversial songs like Akalulu, which was picked up by Rtd. Gen David Sejusa and opposition political parties as their theme song during campaigns, has this time round chosen to relay his message against the lifting of article 102 (b) via the same channel – music.

Saava recently declared that he was nurturing political ambitions aimed at following in the footsteps of fellow singer and now Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi wine. He has also been calling on other artistes to join elective political offices in a bid to ‘free Uganda again.’

We understand that other musicians, who now include Geoffrey Lutaaya, Ronald Mayinja and Mesach Ssemakula have in the recent past been holding consultative meetings with stakeholders in preparations to run for elective political offices.

It should be noted that Saava was instrumental during Bobi Wine’s pre-election bid and he was one of his most vocal supporters.

In his new song Togikwatako, he asks the powers that be to avoid personalizing issues with the opposition and also tackles the attacks that have been carried out on their families, saying that children should not be victimized because of their parent’s political deeds.

Whether it will be played on Ugandan stations when it is finally released is a story for another day.

