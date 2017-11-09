NBS TV soars above other TV stations in the latest audience survey conducted by Ipsos, Frontline at the Peak

KAMPALA, Uganda. The latest TV audience market survey by Ipsos Marketing Limited an independent reputable research firm as confirmed that NBS TV is the most influential and leading English Television station in central Uganda.

NBS Television has continued to top the charts of the most watched and preferred Television in the land. The latest Ipsos Marketing report showing the top 9 watched Television programs placed NBS’s Morning Breeze as number one representing 38%. Gospel morning shows indicated at12% favorite among Ugandans while NTV Akawungezi (6am RPT) stood at 8%. Morning at NTV earned 6% while the NBS sunrise news (6am-7am) garnered 5%.

The findings revealed that when it comes to current affairs TALK SHOWS, the One on One show with Tamale Mirundi on NBS TV scooped 44%, followed by the Frontline that runs live every Thursday on NBS at 34%. The Barometer, another hot political show on NBS scooped 16% while the On the Spot earned 10% and the Fourth Estate got 8%.

NBS investigates stood at 3% followed by The perspective at 2% and People Power at 1%.

Ipsos revealed in their latest survey that NBSs Frontline emerged as the most watched English current affairs political program in Uganda. Further analysis revealed that at least 4 in 10 males and females watched it making more male skewered.

=============================================================== "The Investigator is Uganda’s First Online News Daily with the Latest in Investigative Crime, Politics, Business, Entertainment, Sports, Jobs, Opinions and Analysis. Call Us on +256 701 120000, +256 772 097871 or WhatsApp on +256 701 760099, Email: info@theinvestigatornews.com