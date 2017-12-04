Shame as Uganda Police Force is Dragged to Court for Failure to pay a ‘meager’ Shs100M for their Food

KAMPALA, Uganda: The female food vendor has lost her cool and moved to court after waiting for close to two years for payment in vain. She is demanding a total of Ushs105m for the food supplies she delivered to several police stations in Kasese region.

The previously unknown Mary Bumenze based in Bwera, Mpondwe, Kasese in the Western part of the country is the produce dealer behind the instant lawsuit. She claims to have supplied the foodstuffs between the month of March and July last year. Her lawyers of Tropical Advocates have since filed the case at the commercial section of the High Court.

“The Uganda Crime Preventers Forum (UCPF) is the one that ordered for the food stuffs on behalf of the Uganda Police Force,” her lawyers assert. For readers who might not know, the chief of police Gen Kale Kayihura is the one who aided the UCPF, a grouping of civilians working with police to avert crime, to land the money-spinning business of purchasing food for the force.

UCPF employed the mandate above to approach Mary for purposes of contracting her to supply food to different police stations within the Kasese region. Indeed Mary says the bosses of UCPF told her that they were authorized to buy foodstuffs for the Uganda Police Force.

Having delivered on her part of the bargain, Mary now claims how UCPF (read the Uganda police, being UCPF’s principal) has never paid her. Mary appears not to be telling falsehoods. For one, she comes to court with a ledger touching on the supplies in question, the dates of deliveries and the delivery notes as well as the amounts billed. For second, she is also in possession of what she calls a letter of acknowledgment penned by UCPF itself.

Dated June 5, 2017, the letter is titled, “To whom it may concern”. Addressed seemingly to banks from which Mary had obtained loans in order to deliver on the contract, the correspondence reads, “this is to inform you that Bumenze Mary has been our supplier in the month of March, April, May and June.”

The letter goes on to confirm how Mary had really supplied foodstuffs to several police stations located in Kasese region. “Part of the money was paid. She is still demanding us the remaining balance totaling to Ushs105m.”

Written by one Lawrence Mugerwa who identifies himself as the manager of Mwangaza Sacco which is part of UCPF, the letter gives persistent budgetary cuts as the reason the Uganda Police Force had not been in position to clear the balance.

Mugerwa goes on to comfort Mary and her creditors how the Uganda Police Force was going to clear the balance by the close of July last year, a promise that never came to pass.

Mary has now taken the legal route to have the Uganda Police pay up with a 30 percent interest, damages for the inconveniences as well losses she has suffered and continues to suffer as a result of the delayed payment. Watch this space…

