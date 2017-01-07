HERITAGE OIL BONANZA: A Milestone Record Breaker as Poverty and Hunger Streams Rural Areas



This will go down memory lane as one of the ‘biggest cash bonanzas’. A selected few, to be precise (42) ‘high caliber’ cadres sharing a whooping UGX6b worth treating over 165,000 HIV patients for over 5 years.

The Oil money bonanza in bonuses is just another financial scandal! In Uganda, everything is possible even when it comes to promises of death and life. Rest assured, in Uganda, even soil is pure gold. Having said that we need to look through the URA press release and what it means on the increased or daily financial losses the government incurs? What beats logic however is the fact that many people were given the bonuses out of doing completely nothing as far as the settlement was done.

Insanely or ironically, the government of Uganda had hired a US legal firm called Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt and Mosle LLP, at a tune of USD11 million dollars as the lead litigation team (respondents) while the Uganda team which had no lawyer registered to work in the United Kingdom (UK) could do only supportive work! The supportive Ugandan people came from the ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs as per the case registered as of 26th September 2013. The claimants were Fresh fields Bruckhaus Deringer, London, UK and Kampala Associated Advocates, Kampala Uganda.

The biggest question therefore is that of the fact that why did they had to give such exorbitant bonuses of above 6 billion shillings on top of the above 11 million dollars paid to the Curtis legal firm. The total expenditure incurred is above 40 billion Uganda shillings. This is money worthy spent over nothing to bonuses!

The outcome of the proceeding was communicated on 15th July 2015. This was the order taking note of the discontinuance of the proceeding pursuant to ICSID Arbitration Rule 43 (1).

Why the money bonanza? In the above analysis, URA has communicated to the fact that legacy bonuses had to be given to those Ugandans who represented the country. URA in a communication by the publicist, Sarah Banage said that “following Uganda’s victory over the UK- based oil company Heritage that saw a combined total of USD700 million brought into government coffers; in appreciation of the exemplary performance of the Ugandan team – government through the office of the attorney General recommended that the multi-disciplinary and multi sectoral team of officials that had participated in a core, non-core and support staff capacity be commended and appreciated. “All channels for approval were duly followed including getting a nod from the President,” said Banage.

According to Banage, the entire team came from URA, ministry of Justice and Constitutional affairs, Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development and the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development.” this is where the point is! Following the legal battle and the representation; Uganda was represented by the Curtis legal firm as respondents in the UK as well as support from the justice and constitutional affairs.

One actually wonders why the other government officials were given these bonuses. Looking at the URA, finance ministry officials together with the energy and mineral development officials were given bonuses illegally even though at the recommendation of the attorney general! How come that they do not feature on the respondents in the case or even the supportive staff? Was this another golden presidential handshake or rather a giveaway of sorts! More other details can be understood to this financial loss or freebies of sorts on the www.ura.go.ug press release. In a rare twist of events Secretary to Treasury, Keith Muhakanizi who also pocketed over UGX90m was heard in local radio stations calling the agitators (bakopi) ‘low class people’ in his remarks, no law was broken to issue them with bonuses.

Is it 250 or 700 million US Dollars? In the other details to this case; it looks like URA is trading deceit in the face of Ugandans. URA claims in a press release it published after the news of sharing broke out that the government of Uganda received USD700 million dollars yet Uganda never won the case. This case was brokered or reached a settlement. The claim was approximately USD473 million dollars as to which Uganda settled for USD250 million dollars. This means that the US legal firm together with the supportive Ugandan team only conspired and negotiated a deal of 250 million dollars. The case details can also be snatched on the https://icsid.worldbank.org/en/pages/cases/casedetail.aspx?CaseNo=ARB%2f25

This is the Tullow Uganda Operations Pty Ltd and Tullow Uganda Limited v. Republic of Uganda (ICSID Case No. ARB/13/25).

In conclusion, this was a real golden handshake for those who never even had anything they did on recovering the 700 million dollars. It is a shame that money is given freely to people who did completely nothing but anyway; what can we do as Ugandans? We simply have to accept and see the economy being robbed by a few as the majority live in absolute poverty.

